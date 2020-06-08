Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving through Monday night into Tuesday; Main rainfall east of I-65

JOPLIN, Mo. — Another hot humid summer day across the four states, but that will come to an end fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your opinion. Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi and will make its way to the four states tomorrow. Currently, the tropical storm is tracking north, but as an upper level jet stream moves closer to the region, the storm will merge with the jet stream. The storm will then track northeast preventing any significant rainfall for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. Some areas could see isolated showers, but the main rainfall will fall around and east of Interstate 65. Several inches are expected especially around Springfield and eastward.

By Wednesday, a surface cold front will move through pushing any remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal eastward. The cold front will decrease our temperatures back down into the lower 80s. Our upcoming week will be mostly dry and remain constant in the 80s.