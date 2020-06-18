Relief Arrives with Rain & Storms Through the Weekend; Several Inches Possible by Next Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! As the four states endured another hot day, relief is on the way. There is a developing system over central and western Kansas that will bring us several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week. By Friday morning, showers will begin for southeast Kansas then eventually across the four states into the lunch hour. Majority of the rainfall accumulation looks to stay along and north of Interstate 44, but that’s not saying areas south of Interstate 44 won’t get rain. Half an inch to over an inch is possible, which we need after a long dry period.

By Saturday, thunderstorm development is likely across the four states, some storms possibly severe as well. The risk is at marginal currently with main threats being quarter-size hail and strong winds exceeding 60+ mph. Again, the risk is low! Temperatures will fall down to seasonal average reaching highs in the upper 80s. Rain is possible into next week as well.