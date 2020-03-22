Rain Returns Sunday with Mild Temps; Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

As we finish off the weekend, rain will return late tonight into Sunday. Considering how very little moisture and instability there is in the four states, storms are unlikely tomorrow. It looks to be an overcast raining day with temperatures reaching only the mid 50’s. Temperatures will fall back down into the 30’s tonight, but the week looks to be nice and comfortable temperature wise. As we have seen the last few weeks, we will continue to see possible rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the four states. By Tuesday morning, as a system develops on the panhandle of Texas, there is a marginal chance we could see some strong to severe storms. Main threats at the moment look be quarter-size hail and strong winds. As we get closer to Tuesday, severe threats might increase. Throughout the week, highs will reach the 70’s with on and off again chances of showers and thunderstorms.