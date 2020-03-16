Rain Returns Monday with Cloudy Skies; Strong Warm – Up by Midweek

After seeing a break from showers and storms today, another system is on the way which will give us our first round of showers and thunderstorms starting early Monday morning. Rain accumulation looks to be from half an inch to an inch of rain. By Monday afternoon, showers will diminish briefly giving us overcast conditions. At least temperatures will be closer to seasonal average with highs in the mid 50’s. As we head into Tuesday, we will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions with on and off showers as a cold front comes through. Temperatures will not be affected by the front. Temperatures though will reach the lower 60’s thanks to southerly winds bringing warmer air from the south. By Wednesday, we will reach the 70’s as a warm front makes its way north across the four states. With a warm front, that means a solid chance for showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the 70’s. By next weekend, we will finally see the sun again with colder temperatures.