Rain has ended for Friday, but August heat returns this weekend

(KSNF) — The August heat returns with temps in the low to mid-90’s and heat index values at or over 100° this weekend.

Our The Stable Casino tower cam has shown most of the cloud cover clearing of Joplin all afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, the Freeman Health First Alert Doppler Radar indicates any rainfall this evening is mostly staying out of our area, although there is a very small repeat pattern possible for our region early tomorrow morning, especially if you’re in the eastern portion of the viewing area.

Temperatures will drop through the night too, but we won’t cool off much more than the low-70’s.

We did get quite a bit of rainfall today, particularly in Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma. About 3/4 of an inch over the past 24 hours.

Our future weather model picks up on a few spotty showers. The “repeat pattern” for tomorrow’s rain chances have similar timing and direction, it’s just well off to our east. Most of us will stay dry, but there’s a chance we’ll get some rainfall if it’s off by even 50 miles.

Also worth a mention, there are no rain chances for Sunday right now, but there is some indication a pop-up shower or storm could happen. Right now, it’s not looking that way, but that’s something to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours.

Tonight: some clouds will linger ahead of the system off to our east, and we’ll have an overnight low in the low-70s.

Tomorrow: highs back into the 90’s. August weather returns. Heat index values could top out around 100 degrees.

For the extended forecast: Rain chances almost everyday,and there’s an indication of a very small rain chance on Sunday as well. Later in the forecast, there’s indication of a front bringing us some rainfall late Monday, Tuesday and even lingering on into Wednesday