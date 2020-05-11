Rain Begins Tomorrow with Chilly Temperatures; Could See 1 – 3 inches of Rain by Midweek

STORM TRACKER FORECAST — There was plenty of sunshine to go around with temperatures reaching the lower 60’s. It’s not a bad way to end the weekend, but unfortunately the new work week will be wet. Our first round of showers will be coming through Monday afternoon into the evening hours as a low-pressure develops overnight. Temperatures are not going to be warm as well with highs only reach the lower 50’s Monday and Tuesday. Due to the cloud cover and northern winds, temperatures will have a hard time warming up. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible tomorrow, but the system will be mostly rain. By Tuesday night, total rain accumulation could be between three/fourths of an inch to over an inch of rain.

By Wednesday, this will be our first chance for thunderstorms as another system comes through the four states. Storms will be probable through the end of the week. Total rain accumulation could reach over three inches which could cause flooding. Please make sure you pay attention to roadways and make sure you turn around if roads are flooded. By midweek, temperatures will rise back to the 70’s and 80’s by Thursday.