Plenty of Sunny Warm Days as High Pressure Takes Over for Several Days

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the forecast! As the system that merged with Tropical Storm Cristobal moves further away from the four states, winds will calm down through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds will slowly shift from the northwest to the west and eventually back to the southwest. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50’s Wednesday night, but highs will reach back up into the 80’s Thursday and stay consistent in the upper 80s and 90s for several days. High pressure will control the Midwest eventually creating whats called an “Omega block”. This will keep the warm temperatures and clear skies in the forecast for several days.

For the next several days, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. Mostly clear skies are expected through the weekend into next week.