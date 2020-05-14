Overnight severe storms and flash flooding possible in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — It could be a late night or early morning for people living in the Four States. A Slight Risk of severe weather is possible as we head into the overnight hours

The Storm Prediction Center expanded the Slight Risk (yellow) to include all counties in the Four State viewing area.

A cluster of storms could evolve earlier in the evening, but a larger line of storms is expected in the early Friday morning hours.

Timing: 1 am – 5 am

1 am – 5 am Main threat: Large hail and damaging straight-line winds

Large hail and damaging straight-line winds Tornado threat: LOW. (It cannot be ruled out)

Future Radar image 1:00 am Friday

Future Radar image 4:00 am Friday

Flash flooding is also a concern.

Anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain could fall between Thursday and Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7:00pm Saturday.

Turn around, don’t drown.

