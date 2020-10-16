Outdoor burning NOT recommended Saturday

(KSNF/KODE) — Meteorologists are concerned about outdoor fire danger for Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning (above: pink counties) is in effect for a large portion of the KSN/KODE viewing area from 11 am – 7 pm Saturday.

Winds of 20 – 35 mph are expected. Gusts could be up to 50 mph.

So, a Wind Advisory has also been issued.

Those gusty winds could blow around unsecured items and could even cause power outages.

Humidity will be very low, as well. They’ll be in the teens to 20-percent range.

The gusty winds combined with very dry vegetation and low humidity mean any fires that start have the potential to burn out of control and spread rapidly.

A lot of this is due to our drought conditions, which we have been monitoring for a couple weeks.

Red on the graphic below is Extreme Drought, orange is Severe, tan is Moderate, and yellow is Abnormally Dry.

Drought Monitor:

Download our mobile weather app for both Apple and Android to get any alerts about deteriorating weather.