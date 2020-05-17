One More Round of Rain then A Well-Deserved Dry, Sunny Week Ahead

JOPLIN, Mo. — After enduring one wet week, the four states area deserves some dry weather and fortunately, we WILL get it! In order to get there though, the four states will have to endure another round of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. A low-pressure system developed near the Gulf of Mexico and is tracking northeast thanks to the jet stream aloft. Majority of the four states will see a little more rain with rainfall accumulation only reaching a quarter of an inch possibly. As this system moves off, high pressure will take over for several days helping us stay dry and warm.

Northeast winds behind the incoming system will cool the temperatures slightly down into the lower 70’s for Sunday and Monday. High pressure will develop over the western United States which will eventually move across the Midwest turning the winds to the south. By Midweek, we will warm back up into the upper 70’s then possibly 80’s by next weekend. Did I forget to mention that we will see sunshine through the WHOLE week?!