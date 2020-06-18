One More Day of Hot Weather then Relief Arrives with Showers & Storms

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! High pressure is slowly moving away from the area as a system develops over the Rockies. As high pressure moves away and the low-pressure system develops over the Rockies, winds will increase on Thursday which will bring in more moisture and heat. Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s Thursday with sunny conditions. PLEASE stay hydrated and get shade or AC when needed. The low-pressure system will move closer bringing cloud cover for Thursday night and eventually rain on Friday. Southeast Kansas will get the rain first as the system moves east. Main rainfall accumulation looks to be along and north of Interstate 44. Quarter of an inch to over an inch of rain is anticipated.

By Saturday and Sunday, we will see more chances of showers and especially storms. With that, temperatures are expected to slightly cooldown to seasonal average. Upper 80s are expected through the weekend into next week. Rain chances are possible as well into next week.