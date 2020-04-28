NEW INFO: Moderate Risk of severe weather extends north

(KSNF/KODE) — The Storm Prediction Center has included a few more counties in the Four State area under a Moderate Risk of severe weather.

This now basically encompasses all of northeast Oklahoma, including Miami, Vinita, Grove, Fairland, and Tulsa. Much of Oklahoma is in the Moderate Risk as well.

The Moderate Risk also include Missouri and Arkansas counties bordering Oklahoma.

Other counties remain in an Enhanced Risk of severe weather as well, as noted by the orange colors.

Damaging winds and large hail remain the prominent threat

remain the prominent threat Tornadoes are also possible , although threat is not as high

, although threat is not as high Time frame remains about 4pm – 9pm

Mainly over Joplin around 6-7pm

Severe thunderstorms with widespread damaging winds, some greater than 75 mph, large hail, and a few tornadoes are expected to develop this afternoon and evening across parts of the Ozarks into the southern Plains. Storm Prediction Center Discussion, April 28, 2020, 11:26am

Future Radar image of what meteorologist are expecting

Our KSNF/KODE mobile weather app is available for download on both Apple and Android. It will alert you to any severe storm that is near you.

You can also follow storms on our KSNF/KODE Interactive Radar.