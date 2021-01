NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA (KSNF/KODE) — Multiple storms are tornado warned Saturday afternoon in Craig, Delaware, and Ottawa Counties until 4:00pm and 4:15pm.

SEEK SHELTER NOW.

Newton County is also under a tornado warning until 4:00pm.

Interior room

Away from doors and windows

