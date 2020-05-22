Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Multiple rounds of storms expected Friday, could be severe

Joplin Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KSNF/KODE) — A small cluster of storms is moving through the Joplin forecast area right now, with a larger line of storms behind it.

Interactive Radar at 7:10 am

Main threats this morning:

  • Frequent lightning
  • Heavy downpours
  • Damaging wind
  • Large hail
  • TIMING: 7am – Noon

A Slight Risk of severe weather is still posted for the entire Four State region.

Another round of storms are expected later this afternoon and evening as well.

Threats associated with storms later Friday:

  • Large, damaging hail is a main risk
  • Strong, damaging winds also a risk
  • Tornado risk is low
  • TIMING: 5pm – Midnight
Graphic via NWS Springfield

Our mobile weather app will send you an alert to let you know when a severe storm is near you. You can download it for both Apple and Android.

You can also follow along with the KSN/KODE Interactive Radar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories