Multiple rounds of storms expected Friday, could be severe

(KSNF/KODE) — A small cluster of storms is moving through the Joplin forecast area right now, with a larger line of storms behind it.

Main threats this morning:

Frequent lightning

Heavy downpours

Damaging wind

Large hail

TIMING: 7am – Noon

A Slight Risk of severe weather is still posted for the entire Four State region.

Another round of storms are expected later this afternoon and evening as well.

Threats associated with storms later Friday:

Large, damaging hail is a main risk

Strong, damaging winds also a risk

Tornado risk is low

TIMING: 5pm – Midnight

Graphic via NWS Springfield

