More Summer Weather Continues; Mid 90s by Wednesday and Chance of Showers by Next Weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the forecast! Not much to say besides more and more sunshine and hot temperatures are expected for the work week. High pressure will continue to control our weather for several more days. Two systems are currently sitting over the Ohio River Valley and the northwest United States, but neither are going to affect us. The Ohio River system could bring some clouds and maybe an isolated shower Tuesday night. Since we are dry throughout the atmosphere here in Joplin, it will be hard for any showers to sustain momentum. For the new work week, expect hot temperatures and sunny conditions.

Our next decent chance for showers will be next weekend, but its still a low chance.