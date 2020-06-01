More and More Sunshine with a Warming Trend through the Week; Isolated Showers Possible Wed. Night

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! Sunshine doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. High pressure is currently sitting over the Great Lakes allowing us to stay mostly clear and warm temperatures. An upper ridge pattern is enhancing the high pressure at the surface which will increase the winds from the south. Southerly winds could gust up to 20 mph at times, but mostly sunny conditions will continue. By Tuesday, temperatures will warm up to the mid-80s with humidity making it feel in the 90s.

By Wednesday night, we could see an isolated chance for showers, but its still a low chance. Wednesday looks to be mostly clear once again. By next weekend, temperatures could reach up to the 90s.