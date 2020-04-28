Moderate and Enhanced Risk of severe weather in the Four States today

(KSNF/KODE) — More atmospheric ingredients are coming together today, showing a risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in an Enhanced Risk (orange) with a Moderate Risk (red) of severe weather in Delaware and Mayes counties and south into other parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Timing remains about 4pm – 10pm

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats

are the main threats Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, although the probability is not as high as other threats

KODE Morning Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski says storms could start as soon as 4:00pm





Tornado, Hail, and Wind Threats outlined by the Storm Prediction Center

Thunderstorms will likely develop south-southwestward along a cold front from northern Missouri into southeast Kansas during the afternoon. This convection is forecast to grow upscale as a squall line organizes and moves south-southeastward across the southern Plains and Ozarks. Storm Prediction Center Discussion, April 28, 2020, 7:26am

