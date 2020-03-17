KSN Morning Forecast Tuesday March 17, 2020

Four States Weather

Showers and storms move back into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’ll get a bit of a break Wednesday afternoon, before strong to severe storms develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Hazards for these storms include large hail and strong winds. Rainfall totals through Thursday look to be around 3 inches, so flooding will be a concern as well. Rain will move out by Thursday evening, leaving us rain-free for the weekend.

Temperatures will be near the upper 50’s today and will increase to the low 70’s for the mid week. With rain moving out and high pressure moving in behind it for the weekend, colder air will arrive leaving only high’s in the 40’s.