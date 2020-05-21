KSN Morning Forecast Thursday May 21, 2020

Rain arrives back into the Four States today at about a 30% chance. Temperatures will be on the steady climb as we expect the high temperature today to be near 75 degrees. Two rounds of showers and storms will be possible Friday, both in the morning and the evening. The storms we have Friday morning will affect the intensity of the evening storms. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the Four States under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Friday, with hazards including large hail and damaging wind gusts. Rain is looking to continue through the holiday weekend as well.