KSN Morning Forecast Friday May 22, 2020

We’re expecting two rounds of showers and storms today. Storms this morning will move through the area and exit by the early afternoon hours. The second round of storms will occur later this evening, but the intensity of these evening storms all depends on this morning’s storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Four State area under a Slight Risk for severe storms, with hazards including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado. The Slight Risk is for the evening storms, but again if the atmosphere can’t recover, we may not see these risks. Temperatures today will be near the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

It’s looking like after a break from the rain on Saturday, rain will stick around to finish out the weekend and will continue through most of next week.