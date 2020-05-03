Isolated Strong Storms Possible for the Weekend; 70’s for Next Week

I hope everyone is staying safe out there as we begin to reopen the four states area. As for the weather, we could see isolated storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some of these isolated storms could become strong at times with the threats being quarter-size hail and 60+ mph winds. The front bringing these storms looks to stay north of I-44 for Saturday night into Sunday morning. With that in mind though, all the four states area are under a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows will drop down into the 60’s for Saturday night.

By Sunday afternoon, the first round of storms should be over, but that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. By late Sunday night, another round of showers and storms are possible specifically for areas south of I-44. Again, these storms look to be isolated and possibly strong at times. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday look to stay in the 70’s and this will continue into next week.