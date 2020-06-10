Isolated Stray Shower Possible into Wednesday Morning; Cooldown Tomorrow then back to 80s

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tropical Storm Cristobal has finally moved off into the Great Lakes, but there is a developing system sitting over central Kansas that will bring us cooler temperatures and possible stray showers. With that though, winds will continue to be strong gusting up to 30+ mph at times. There is a Wind Advisory for all of the four states region due to these strong winds. Southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas advisories will expire Wednesday, June 10th at noon and northeast Oklahoma will expire 7:00 A.M. Isolated showers are possible early Wednesday morning as the cold front moves closer, but the main threat is the strong winds. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s with decreasing clouds through the afternoon.

By Thursday, temperatures will warm back up into the 80s as high pressure takes over the Midwest for several days. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast and will continue through the weekend.