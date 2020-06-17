Heat Continues with Scattered Clouds; Shower Chances Increase by Friday through the Weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! Isolated showers developed along a weakening stationary front east of Joplin. Shower chances will diminish quickly as the sun sets due to lack of surface heating. By nightfall, clouds will diminish as well giving us mostly clear conditions. Scattered isolated clouds are possible, but temperatures will fall down to the mid-60s tonight. Wednesday looks to be similar to Tuesday with scattered clouds and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will once again reach 90 for the majority of the viewing area. By Thursday, this will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid-90s.

By Friday, shower chances will increase specifically for southeast Kansas as a system develops over western Kansas Thursday night into Friday. By Saturday, the system will move closer to the four states area giving us a better chance for thunderstorm development late Saturday into Sunday. By next week, temperatures could slightly decrease into the upper 80s.