Friday Night Storms: Severe wind and hail are possible

(KSNF/KODE) – A “storm complex” situated in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as of Friday afternoon will take a deep dive south into Friday night.

This is a simulation of what the radar might look like around 9:00pm:

Recent models are trending less and less severe, but the chance still exists for this complex to move through our area.

If it holds together, the main threats are:

Strong damaging winds

Large, damaging hail





Winds could top 70 mph

Timing: 4pm – 10pm

The tornado threat is very low and should not be of too much concern.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in either an Enhanced (orange) or Slight (yellow) risk of severe weather due to the severe probabilities.

This forecast will be monitored closely by local weather experts.

The general public is encouraged to pay close attention to any forecast changes, as well.

For updates, download our mobile app for both