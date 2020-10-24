Freeze Warning early Saturday morning, second cold front expected late Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Chilly weather has arrived and it’s expected to stay through the extended forecast.

Overnight temperatures could be low enough to cause some issues for plants, pipes, and pets, which has prompted a freeze warning from 11pm/1pm to 9am/10am Saturday.

Crops and sensitive plants could be damaged or killed. Vulnerable pipes could be affected. Pets sensitive to cold weather will need to come inside. This could also affect people who are without heat, so make sure you check on loved ones.

After that, we’ll see some peaks of sun here and there on Saturday, only getting up to the mid-50’s by late afternoon.

Sunday is a similar forecast, however, late Sunday night all eyes turn to our next incoming cold front.

It will be another strong one, and it could even bring some thunderstorms.

Again, it will drop our temperatures very low overnight between Sunday and Tuesday. In fact, some models are indicating a wintry mix falling from the sky early Tuesday morning.

It shouldn’t stick, as temperatures will be too warm, but it is something to pay attention to and keep an eye on over the next few days.

Download our mobile app for both Apple and Android to get the latest forecast.