Four States under Enhanced Risk of severe weather Saturday

(KSNF/KODE) — A chance of severe weather exists in the Four State Region this afternoon and early evening.

The main threats this afternoon are:

Winds 60+ mph

Large (at least quarter-size) hail

The main threats this evening are:

Winds 70+ mph

Isolated tornadoes (low chance, but still exists)

Large (tennis ball size) hail

Timing this afternoon is isolated storms possibly around 3pm. Main line move through around 5pm until 10 pm tonight.

