Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather trimmed down

(KSNF/KODE) — The Enhanced Severe Risk now includes less of the Four States, as of 4:30pm.

This is due to placement of the incoming cold front. Severe storms are still possible ahead of the front.

Here’s a look at a possible glimpse at what 6pm could look like:

FUTURE RAIN RADAR 6PM

Timing : 4:00pm – 8:00pm

: 4:00pm – 8:00pm Very large hail possible (baseball/softball size)

possible (baseball/softball size) Tornadoes — highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines

— highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines Damaging wind gusts

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm tonight for the counties below in red.

Storms will then continue moving through our area until 10pm, finally exiting to the east. Here’s a screen grab of what 8pm might look like: