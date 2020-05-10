Chilly Nights Continue with Sunday Sunshine; A Rainy Week Ahead

JOPLIN, Mo. — Quite an interesting way to start a May Saturday. Temperatures were very cold for this time of year with near freezing temperatures. Some areas saw patchy frost with these cold temperatures. Fortunately, temperatures will be slightly warmer as the polar vortex that’s affecting the northeast moves off, but a cold front will keep temperatures from warming a lot. Due to the lack of moisture, showers will be unlikely through the night. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 60’s for highs Sunday. Morning clouds will be likely, but by Sunday afternoon sunshine will be prominent. Enjoy it now though because we might not see it for awhile.

The new work week looks to be rainy and stormy as round after round of thunderstorms are very possible. Monday and Tuesday looks to be mostly rain with isolated thunder. By Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will be higher and we could see flooding occur throughout the four states. We could see rainfall accumulation reach around three inches or more towards the end of the week. Temperatures will be cool Monday and Tuesday then warm back up into the 70’s by Wednesday.