Another Round of Heavy Rain Sunday









A Flood Warning is in effect for Chautauqua and Montgomery counties until 2:30 PM Sunday, for Allen and Woodson counties until 1 PM Sunday, for Barry county until midnight tonight and for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, eastern Cherokee and eastern Crawford counties until 11:30 PM this evening.

Temperatures won’t move much tonight into Sunday—we’ll be staying in the upper-50s to lower-60s.

A widely scattered shower is possible tonight through daybreak Sunday, but most of the heavier precipitation should hold off until the afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms could bring an additional half inch to inch and a half of precipitation. Some areas could see more, while others could see less. This has the potential to cause additional flooding across the area. Severe weather is not expected for the Four States. Rain will end from west to east Sunday evening.

We should dry out for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds, but it will remain breezy as an area of low pressure will be right on top of us. Highs will be in the mid to upper-60s.

Another round of showers and storms is expected Wednesday out ahead of another cold front.

Behind the front, highs will drop to only the lower-50s for Thursday. Most of the precipitation should be over by then, but an isolated shower could linger into Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to return for Friday and Saturday, but it will be cooler than what we’ve been seeing lately with highs ranging between 55 and 60.