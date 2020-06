High pressure will give us a south wind and clear skies tonight but it will still be muggy. Look for lows near 70 with a quick warm up Friday. Highs are again near 90 but the heat index could be near 95 in the afternoon.

A front will stall to our north Friday night and Saturday. This will be the focus for showers and storms. A few of these storms will dive south into the Four States Saturday morning but severe weather is not expected.