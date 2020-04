Mild but breezy for this evening but scattered showers and isolated thunder will develop again tonight. No severe weather is expected and the best chance for lightning will be in Missouri and Arkansas. Showers will continue into Friday and Friday night.

Highs will reach the mid 50s Friday morning but we turn much colder through the day. We'll be back into the middle 40s by 5 o'clock. Lows in the upper 30s tomorrow night but we bounce back over the weekend.