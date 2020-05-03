A Slight Risk for severe weather Monday

(KSNF/KODE) — With Sunday’s storms behind us, all eyes are now focused on the potential for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Four State region in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

It’s somewhat of a tricky forecast, though. Here’s why:

Models are in disagreement about where the biggest impact will be.

about where the biggest impact will be. The placement of the front will impact the severe potential.

will impact the severe potential. A potential for two rounds of storms (one in the morning and a stronger round at night) could mean clouds don’t clear quick enough and we don’t warm up enough to have an unstable atmosphere.

If all the ingredients come together, the main threats are damaging wind gusts and large, damaging hail. Tornadoes are not as high of a risk, but cannot be ruled out.

Possible future radar snapshot of what Monday evening could look like

Forecast models are hinting at a round of storms in the morning hours and then strong-to-severe storms in the hours of 4-10pm.

It’s something our meteorologists will keep a close eye on and, if all the ingredients come together, our risk for severe weather could be updated to a higher probability.

