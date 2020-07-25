A hot weekend ahead before some rain chances next week

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — We’ve got a hot weekend ahead of us, but there’s so good news in the form of rain relief at the start of next week.

First, this weekend, make sure to take sunscreen and water with you as you head out the door. It will be toasty both days, in the 90’s, with heat index values near 100°.

Isolated storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday as well, but keep in mind those are hard to pinpoint exactly where they’ll be. Plus, isolated means only a select few people will get any rain while the rest of us stays dry.

Then, the real rain-maker is expected Monday afternoon and evening into Tuesday with a passing cold front.

As far as timing and how much? Those details still need to be worked out as we wait for more and more model runs and forecast variability through the weekend.

It won’t drop temperatures significantly, but it will make it more bearable outside. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80’s for at least Monday through Wednesday. (Some spots still may top out around 90°)

