A Dry and Warm Week with 70’s & 80’s; Possible Isolated Showers Monday Night and Thursday Night

Here is an overview forecast for the upcoming week. We are finally seeing temperatures warm back up to seasonal average. We had highs in the lower 60’s with mostly cloudy conditions and brief sunshine. Clouds will stick around for Monday as well, but breezy southerly winds will help the four states warm up to the 70’s. The high pressure sitting north of us has moved eastward shifting the winds to the south. Winds could be breezy at times reaching gusts up to 25 mph. A weak warm front will pass through Monday afternoon possibly bringing some brief showers for Monday afternoon and evening. Areas south of Interstate 44 have a better chance of seeing showers, but even then the chances are low. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will reach the lower 80’s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Our next chance of possible showers will be Thursday as a cold front comes through the four states. Overall, this week looks to be dry and warm!