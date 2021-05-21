Webb City church creates unique piece to honor Joplin tornado anniversary

WEBB CITY, Mo. (KSNF) – Members of an area church have a unique way to honor parishioners who were victims of the May 22nd, 2011 tornado.

Sixteen families that attend Mount Hope Church of Christ in Webb City lost their homes 10 years ago.

Dr. Karl Wendt says church members chose to pay-off the deductibles for each of the families.

The decision was also made to create a cross for the worship center, but not just any ordinary cross.

“Sent a representative, an artistic representative to each site and got a piece of debris, several pieces and put it together into that cross to represent the pain, the hurt, the heartache but also the hope and the faith of tragedy,” says Wendt, Family Life Minister, Mt. Hope Church of Christ.

Wendt says a husband and wife who attend the church were the ones who made the cross.