Joplin Blue Moon Boutique

The Blue Moon Boutique is the greatest shopping event to hit Joplin! “A modern place to shop with a vintage soul”! Blue Moon Boutique is open Monday-Friday from 10a-6p and Saturday 10a-5p. We are also open until 8 PM every Third Thursday. Enjoy shopping for the newest and latest from clothing to home decor, gourmet food to jewelry, and so much more! Food, entertainment and shopping! Who could ask for more? Watch our Facebook page for special events!