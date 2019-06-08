Bob Goodall – Market Manager – NMLS #165754 My Real Job …

The goal of exceptional service is what drives Bank of Little Rock Mortgage and every member of our team. Doing whatever we have to do to ensure that our clients get the best loan for their situation at the best rate. The thing that my customers value most from me is my experience. In addition to 10 years in mortgage banking, I’ve got a total of 35 years working in customer service. I take pride in using the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the years to help them in any way that I can. My Real Life …

My wife and I really love spending time with our grandkids and cherish any time we get to be around them. Any time outdoors is also time well spent, with camping being one of my favorite ways to spend a weekend in Missouri. Another way I like to get out and enjoy the scenery is by dropping the top on the convertible and taking a nice drive on a sunny afternoon. My Real Story …

I have a ton of satisfied clients, so it’s hard to focus on just one. In fact, we get reminders almost every day of the impact we’ve made in people’s lives, in the form of emails or drop in visits from customers celebrating the anniversary of their home purchase. This constant gratitude makes all of the work we put in worthwhile. Put my 10+ years of experience to work for you! EMAIL ME

Annette Goodall – Loan Officer – NMLS #945527 My Real Job …

I think everyone deserves the opportunity to own a home. To be able to provide that opportunity is really great. The people at Bank of Little Rock Mortgage are what make it so special. Their values and how they treat people set them apart from the rest. We always tell our clients the truth. (Even it’s not what they want to hear.) My Real Life …

Whether it’s hiking, camping or just relaxing in nature, being outdoors is a big party of my life. But at home, I also have plenty of things to keep me busy, including one or two ongoing home décor projects. When I do find some downtime, you can find me reading a great book. My favorite books are Chicken Soup books … I could read them time and time again. My Real Story …

My clients have shown their appreciation in a number of ways over the years, but I never get tired of getting hugs at closing. It just means I’ve built a relationship that is truly meaningful. But my favorite reaction didn’t come until three years after a closing. I opened my email to find pictures of the homeowner’s children with a note of thanks for helping them buy their first home. That was special. Put my 10+ years of experience to work for you! EMAIL ME