|
Real Proud of Real Eagles Program – Sponsored by Bank of Little Rock Mortgage
CLICK HERE for More Information
|INTRODUCING BANK OF LITTLE ROCK MORTGAGE – JOPLIN
|From great rates to a variety of mortgage loans to unmatched customer service, you’ll find it all at Bank of Little Rock Mortgage. Stop by and say hello to the Real People at the office near you today. We’d love to help with your mortgage needs. But just as important, we like to get to know you.
|
Bob Goodall – Market Manager – NMLS #165754
My Real Job …
The thing that my customers value most from me is my experience. In addition to 10 years in mortgage banking, I’ve got a total of 35 years working in customer service. I take pride in using the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the years to help them in any way that I can.
My Real Life …
My Real Story …
Put my 10+ years of experience to work for you!
|
Annette Goodall – Loan Officer – NMLS #945527
My Real Job …
My Real Life …
My Real Story …
Put my 10+ years of experience to work for you!
|
A DIFFERENT KIND OF BANKER …
After years of collective experience working in mortgage banks throughout the region, the future founders of Bank of Little Rock Mortgage knew there had to be a better way. And in 1998, they created one with the launch of Bank of Little Rock Mortgage.
CEO Scott McElmurry and his core team members were passionate about creating a customer experience that was previously lacking in the mortgage industry. A human approach that could make a potentially nerve wracking situation into something that was actually enjoyable. An experience that was genuine and not forced. A transaction where Real People created Real Results.
Over the next 15 plus years, their vision proved to be exactly what customers were looking for, evidenced by their growth from a single location to over 14 branches in Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama. But beyond expansion, the true validation of their approach to banking is best represented by another number – 99.6%. That’s the customer satisfaction rate of those who use Bank of Little Rock Mortgage every day.
READY TO EXPERIENCE THE SAME KIND OF RESULTS?
We want to help you …
|CONTACT US
|
Bank of Little Rock Mortgage