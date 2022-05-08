JOMO Pride holds first garage sale fundraiser

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a garage sale with a cause Saturday morning in Joplin.



JOMO Pride held its first garage sale benefitting JOMO Pridefest later this year.



The organization typically does several fundraisers throughout the year for pride, but organizers wanted to try something different this year.



After posting about it on social media several members of the community got involved, offering their items for the sale.



“We’ve had a lot of outreach from everybody saying ‘Hey, we’ve got all these things, where can we bring it, where can we drop it off?’ We’ve had probably 15, 20 people donate significant amount of items for the sale,” says Loni Smith, JOMO Pride, “The garage was floor to ceiling, wall to wall full of stuff, we were out here until 10:30 last night setting it all up, getting ready for today. We’ve had people here since six o’clock this morning, just non-stop traffic, so I think we’ll be doing this again.”



This will be the first year JOMO Pridefest will be a three day event.



It will take place September 9th through the 11th.



Anyone wishing to contribute can follow JOMO Pride’s Facebook page.