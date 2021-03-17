Job-A-Palooza Vendor Registration

PLATINUM Sponsor – (SOLD OUT) 

GOLD Sponsors @ $3,000 each (ONLY 2 LEFT)

Receives placement and inclusion on static screen at end of commercial for job seekers, marketing materials and fourstateshomepage.com – Headline location (secondary to Platinum Sponsor) inside the mall-of available


4x SILVER Sponsors @ $2,000 each

Receives placement and inclusion on static screen at end of commercial for job seekers, marketing materials and fourstateshomepage.com – Headline location (secondary to Gold Sponsors) inside the mall-of available


BRONZE Sponsors @ $1,000 each (ONLY 1 LEFT)

Receives placement and inclusion on static screen at end of commercial for job seekers, marketing materials and fourstateshomepage.com- Loaded on SPONSOR ROW inside the mall


39x TABLES/BOOTHS @ $500 each (REMAINING)

Receives placement according to availability & inclusion on fourstateshomepage.com with link to apply (possibly even job titles/descriptions)


1x GIVEAWAY Sponsor @ $2,500 (ONLY ONE) 

Receives placement on ALL marketing materials and fourstateshomepage.com with booth included for JOB-A-PALOOZA (if needed)

Trending Stories