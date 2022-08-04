JOB-A-PALOOZA to Be Hosted on November 3

This incredible, one-day, event will be promoted by NEXSTAR (KODE/KSN). It will take place on Thursday, November 3 between 10am-2pm.

JOB-A-PALOOZA will be populating Joplin’s NorthPark Mall from the main entrance, north to the end of the mall (where Sears was).

This event will receive a ton of media! There are sponsorship and tables/booths available NOW. They are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED.

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS INCLUDE:

Platinum Sponsor $5,000 – Receives prominent placement and inclusion on ALL marketing materials, graphics and fourstateshomepage

Gold Sponsors $3,000 – Receives placement and inclusion on ALL marketing materials, graphics and fourstateshomepage

Silver Sponsors $2,000 – Receives placement and inclusion on static screen at the end of commercial for job seekers, marketing materials and fourstateshomepage

Bronze Sponsors $1,000 – Receives placement and inclusion on static screen at the end of commercial for job seekers, marketing materials and fourstateshomepage

Tables/Booths $500 – Receives placement according to availability and inclusion on fourstateshomepage w/link to apply

GIVE-AWAY Sponsor $2,500 – Receives placement on ALL marketing material and fourstateshomepage w/booth included for JOB-A-PALOOZA (if needed)

If you need the help, please sign up today at the registration below!