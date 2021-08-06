What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball seek to avenge their earlier loss to France when the two teams clash in the gold medal game. Credit: Getty Images

Gold medals are on the line everywhere you look in Tokyo as the Olympics hurdle down the homestretch. From baseball and basketball to water polo and equestrian, a night of golden action is in store.

Primetime on NBC

Friday night’s Olympic coverage on NBC will feature a live presentation of the gold medal game in men’s basketball between the United States and France (10:30 p.m. ET). Before that game tips off though, the broadcast will also showcase track & field and diving.

NBC Primetime: Aug. 6

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Golf

World No. 1 Nelly Korda has maintained the lead throughout the first three rounds of play in the women’s Olympic golf competition and will be the favorite heading into the final round. The American holds a three-stroke lead over India’s Aditi Ashok and a five-stroke lead over the next group of golfers.

Although impending storms are threatening the conclusion of the event, organizers hope to get a full 18 holes in on Saturday and will use an earlier start time and split-tee starts to try to fit the round in. Should weather hinder those plans, then delaying the final round to Sunday is an option, but if they can’t play on Sunday, then the results through 54 holes would reportedly stand.

Women’s Golf: Round 4

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Streams: Part 1 (5:30 p.m. ET) Part 2 (9 p.m. ET)



Women’s Marathon

A total of 88 women are set to run the marathon on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics. World No. 1 Brigid Kosgei of Kenya leads the field. She holds the women’s marathon world record after running a blistering 2:14:04 to win the 2019 Chicago Marathon at age 25. Kosgei collected four world major victories between the fall of 2018 and the postponed 2020 London Marathon, which she ran in 2:18:58.

U.S. marathon trials winner Aliphine Tuliamuk will run her first marathon race since giving birth to her daughter Zoe in January. Tuliamuk will be joined by compatriots Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego, who finished second and third respectively in the Olympic selection race held all the way back in February of 2020

The women’s marathon was moved hours north of Tokyo to Sapporo due to the heat in Tokyo. The men’s marathon, as well as all three Olympic race walk events, were also relocated to Sapporo.

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Beach Volleyball

The final beach volleyball medals of Tokyo 2020 will be decided in a pair of matches. The gold medal medal match between Norway and the ROC will be a history-making affair—no Norwegian or Russian athlete has ever won an Olympic medal in beach volleyball.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Plavins/Tocs (LAT) vs Cherif/Ahmed (QAT)

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Mol A./Sorum C. (NOR) vs Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy (ROC)

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Basketball

The U.S. men’s road to the gold medal game has been filled with ups and downs, but none of that will matter if they can beat France and win their fourth-straight Olympic title. It will be a rematch of the first game of the group stage, in which Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and France surprisingly upset the Americans. Team USA will look for a big game from Kevin Durant, who led the team with 23 points against Australia in the semis but was held to 10 points in the first meeting with France.

Also taking place on this day are bronze medal games for both men and women. That includes Luka Doncic leading Slovenia into a matchup with Patty Mills and Australia.

Men’s Gold Medal Game

United States vs France

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Bronze Medal Game

Teams TBD

Start Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Bronze Medal Game

Slovenia vs Australia

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Baseball

Just as they did in softball, the United States and Japan will play for the gold medal in baseball. The baseball teams already met once in this tournament, with Japan pulling off a thrilling 7-6 win in extra innings. Tyler Austin, who plays professionally in Japan, has been an offensive star for Team USA during this tournament, batting .429 and hitting a pair of home runs.

Bronze Medal Game

Dominican Republic vs South Korea

Start Time: 11 p.m.

TV Channel: CNBC (starts 11:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

Gold Medal Game

United States vs Japan

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Diving

The final diving event is the men’s individual platform. On the heels of Friday’s preliminary round, the field will be narrowed down further during a semifinal round (9 p.m. ET) ahead of the final (2 a.m. ET). Divers still in contention include Great Britain’s Tom Daley, who won gold in last week’s synchro event, and Team USA’s Jordan Windle and Brandon Loschiavo.

Men’s Platform Final

Start Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA (starts at 2:30 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Water Polo

The U.S. can win its third-straight gold medal in women’s water polo. Maddie Musselman led the Americans in scoring with five goals in the team’s semifinal match against the ROC.

Gold Medal Match

United States vs Spain

Start Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Wrestling

The final day of wrestling could feature its best matchup yet when Kyle Snyder (USA) and Abdulrashid Sadulaev (ROC) go head-to-head for gold in the men’s freestyle 97kg final. Snyder is the reigning Olympic champion in this weight class, but Sadulaev—who won gold in a lower weight class in 2016—has taken over as the man to beat. They’ve only met twice so far—Snyder won at 2017 Worlds, Sadulaev won at 2018 Worlds—and a third match between them has been highly anticipated for quite some time.

Also wrestling for a medal will be Sarah Hildebrandt. She’ll be in the bronze medal match for women’s freestyle 50kg and will look to add to the U.S. wrestling team’s significant medal haul from the Tokyo Games.

Freestyle Wrestling Medal Matches

Start Time: 5:45 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Live Stream: Watch

Track and Field

Hours after a women’s marathon champ is crowned, track and field competition continues with a golden session comprised entirely of finals. The women’s high jump final will kick off just minutes before American Emily Sisson, who DNF’d out of the U.S. Marathon Trials, runs in the women’s 10,000m final alongside countrywomen Alicia Monson and Karissa Schweizer, as well as world No. 1 Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Vashti Cunningham (USA) eyes gold in the women’s high jump final against fierce competition including ROC’s Mariya Lasitskene and Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

The men’s javelin 1500m finals will be contested before the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays close out all track & field competition happening inside the Olympic Stadium.

The U.S. women cruised to the 4×400 relay final with a time of 3:20.86 and a first-place finish in their heat, putting them one step closer to capturing Olympic gold for the second-straight Olympics.

The American men are also in a good position for a golden repeat after putting up the fastest 4×400 time of either heat.

Track Finals

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Field Finals

Women’s High Jump (6:35 a.m. ET / Watch)

Men’s Javelin (7 a.m. ET / Watch)

Equestrian

The U.S. comfortably made the 10-team show jumping final but will need to step it up if they want to finish with a medal. Americans Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward each had one rail down and Ward had one time fault for 13 total penalties. Sweden was the only team with zero faults through its trio of riders. Belgium and Germany were close behind with four time faults each.

Team Show Jumping Final

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer tournament culminates in a gold medal match between Brazil and Spain, two teams loaded with young talent. Brazil is attempting to defend its gold medal from the Rio games, while Spain is looking to win its first Olympic title since 1992.

Gold Medal Match

Brazil vs Spain