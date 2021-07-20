Watch: Adorable baby lights up at Simone Biles cardboard cutout

Joplin, MO-- The Joplin Police Department issued a plea from the family of Sarah Burton today, on the third anniversary of her disappearance being reported.

The letter to the public said, "On the night of July 16th, 2018 our world and the world of our young grandson changed forever, when our daughter Sarah Elizabeth Burton went missing. Sarah had no contact with anyone since. There has been no confirmed sighting of Sarah. Our hearts are beyond broken. Three long years later, we are still living the nightmare of not knowing what happened or where she is. Two innocent little boys are put to bed every night, not by their mommy and they have to live each day without her. Three years is an eternity with no answers and no word from our daughter. We desperately need to know where she is! The most important thing now is bringing her home! PLEASE HELP US! Her oldest son asks questions, that we heartbreakingly cannot answer. It's devastating! Someone, or many, knows what or where. If you know anything, please help us bring Sarah to a final resting place. Speak Up! Do it for Sarah, her two boys, and her family. From the bottom of our hearts we thank the Joplin Police Department, FBI, and those who have looked for Sarah and turned in tips please don't stop! Bring Sarah home, so she can be placed where she belongs and deserves. The boys need a place to say, 'my mommy is here.' Sarah, we love you and will never give up. Thank you, The Burton Family"