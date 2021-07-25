These were Sunday’s expected and unexpected US medals

The United States’ medal drought lasted only one day, as former Georgia teammates and longtime training partners Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland finished 1-2 in the 400-meter individual medley.

Elsewhere, as expected, a young American won gold in another sport beginning with “s.” But it was in shooting, not skateboarding.

And fencing. And at least a silver in taekwondo.

Like skateboarding, surfing made its Olympic debut Sunday in Tokyo.

SWIMMING

Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Kalisz led through much of the race and won by a comfortable margin of 0.86 seconds. Litherland spent most of the race in fourth place but flew down the last 50 meters in 27.96 seconds to edge out Australian Brendon Smith.

Medal results:

Gold: Chase Kalisz (USA)

Silver: Jay Litherland (USA)

Bronze: Brendon Smith (AUS)

SEE MORE: Chase Kalisz wins 1st Tokyo swim gold, Litherland silver

Women’s 400 individual medley: Japan’s Ohashi Yui and American Emma Weyant spent the last half of the race in first and second with few challengers. Behind them, Hali Flickinger chased down Hungarian legend Katinka Hosszu, who wound up fading to fifth.

Medal results:

Gold: Ohashi Yui (JPN)

Silver: Emma Weyant (USA)

Bronze: Hali Flickinger (USA)

Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay: Australia took down the world record with a time of 3:29.69, more than three seconds ahead of the rest, but the more surprising finish in the overall pecking order of international swimming may be Canada taking silver by 0.03 seconds ahead of the U.S. team. Still, the United States kept alive its streak of winning a medal in every Olympics it has contested since 1912. Simone Manuel took the anchor leg after Erika Brown, Abbie Weitzeil and Natalie Hinds. It’s also a 10th career medal for Allison Schmitt, who was in the prelims withCatie DeLoof and Olivia Smoliga.

Medal results:

Gold: Australia

Silver: Canada

Bronze: USA

Men’s 400 freestyle: A stunner! Tunisian teenager Ahmed Hafnaoui won his country’s first Olympic medal in the event, surprising an accomplished group of swimmers from Lane Eight and leaping into an exultant celebration. U.S. swimmer Kieran Smith barely untouched a gaggle of swimmers for bronze.

Medal results

Gold: Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN)

Silver: Jack McLoughlin (AUS)

Bronze: Kieran Smith (USA)

SEE MORE: Abrahamson: Tunisian teen’s golden joy exactly what world needs right now

GYMNASTICS

It doesn’t change the medal outlook, at least not yet, but the ROC posted a higher score in qualification than the mighty U.S. women in a shocker.

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee will be in the all-around, as expected.

Final qualification results will be in later this morning.

SEE MORE: Biles, Lee advance to all-around final despite Team USA’s shaky performance in qualifications

BASKETBALL

If you’re reading this now, you haven’t missed the tough opener for the U.S. men vs. France. That’s at 8 a.m. ET.

Final scores

Czech Republic 84, Iran 78

Italy 92, Germany 82

Australia 84, Nigeria 67

United States vs. France

SKATEBOARDING

Horigome Yuto saved his best tricks for last in the first-ever skateboarding competition, winning the men’s street competition in the city in which he grew up. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the U.S., while favorite Nyjah Huston slipped a couple of times after going big with his second run.

Medal results

Gold: Horigome Yuto (JPN)

Silver: Kelvin Hoefler (BRA)

Bronze: Jagger Eaton (USA)



SEE MORE: Horigome, Hoefler, Eaton receive first skateboarding medals

SHOOTING

Like Ginny Thrasher in Rio, 20-year-old collegian Will Shaner surprised everyone with an air rifle gold medal. Shaner took a comfortable lead after 10 shots and never came close to relinquishing it.

Medal results

Gold: Will Shaner (USA)

Silver: Sheng Lihao (CHN)

Bronze: Yang Haoran (CHN)

SEE MORE: Young U.S. shooter Will Shaner takes air rifle gold

SURFING

Teenager Caroline Marks and highly regarded veteran Carissa Moore advanced with ease from their respective heats on the first day of women’s surfing at the Olympics.

Kolohe Andino also flew through his first competition, while John John Florence survive and advanced.

SEE MORE: USA duo Marks and Moore advance to Round 3 of women’s surfing competition

SOFTBALL

The U.S. team escaped against traditional rival Australia, which took the game to an extra inning and grabbed a 1-0 lead on some uncharacteristic wildness from Monica Abbott. But Amanda Chidester kept the Americans unbeaten with a two-run walk-off single.

Japan also remained unbeaten with an extra-inning win.

Final scores

United States 2, Australia 1 (8 innings)

Japan 1, Canada 0 (8 innings)

Italy vs. Mexico



SEE MORE: Abbott’s 13 strikeout, 8-inning gem keeps USA softball unbeaten

TAEKWONDO

TAEKWONDO

American Anastasija Zolotic has clinched a medal in the women’s 57kg with three dominating results: 11-4, 17-9 and an overwhelming 28-5 win in the semifinals.

Medal results, women’s 57kg

still to come

Medal results, men’s 68kg

still to come

FENCING

Foil fencer Lee Kiefer has been knocking on the door of Olympic success for a while, taking fifth in London and 10th in Rio. On Sunday, she nearly bowed out in the Round of 16 against Canadian Eleanor Harvey, falling behind 8-4 in a fight to 15 points. Even after struggling back to 10-10, she gave up the next two hits. A deadlock at 12-12 seemed to last an eternity, and Harvey scored once again to move two hits from victory. Kiefer responded with three straight to advance.

Her next two bouts were, strangely for an elimination tournament, progressively easier. She beat Japan’s Ueno Yuka 15-11 despite giving up three straight hits at 14-8. She virtually ran the ROC’s Larisa Korobeynikova off the piste, scoring seven straight points to go up 8-1 and cruising to a 15-6 win to seal at least a silver medal.

The gold medal bout against another Russian, Inna Deriglazova, was almost as difficult as the bout against Harvey, but Kiefer never trailed en route to a 15-13 win and the first gold for the U.S. fencers in Tokyo.

Medal results, women’s foil

Gold: Lee Kiefer (USA)

Silver: Inna Deriglazova (ROC)

Bronze: Larisa Korobeynikova (ROC)

Medal results, men’s epee

Gold: tbd

Silver: tbd

Bronze: Igor Reizlin (UKR)

ELSEWHERE

Volleyball: The U.S. women swept Argentina on a lopsided day of competition.

Scores

Italy 3, ROC 0

United States 3, Argentina 0

Serbia 3, Dominican Republic 0

China vs. Turkey

Japan vs. Kenya

Brazil vs. South Korea

Water polo: The U.S. men took a difficult win over Japan, while the tiny country of Montenegro took a big win.

Scores

Italy 21, South Africa 2

Greece 10, Hungary 9

United States 15, Japan 13

Montenegro 15, Australia 10

Serbia vs. Spain

Croatia vs. Kazakhstan

Archery: Dominant archery nation South Korea won the women’s team gold medal with a 6-0 win over the ROC, which earlier knocked out the U.S. 6-0.

Medal results

Gold: South Korea

Silver: ROC

Bronze: Germany

Fencing: U.S. foil fencer Lee Kiefer has advanced to the semifinals.

Diving: No surprise. China won a diving medal, this time in women’s synchronized springboard. Canadian Jennifer Abel took her second medal in the event, taking silver nine years after earning bronze in London. The U.S. pair of Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer shared first place after the first two of five dives but posted the worst score in the eight-team field on each of their next two on their way to an eighth-place finish.

Medal results

Gold: Shi/Wang (CHN)

Silver: Abel/Citrini Beaulieu (CAN)

Bronze: Hentschel/Punzel (GER)

Judo: U.S. judoka Angelica Delgado won her opener in the 52kg class with a hip throw in the “golden score” session, then lost by armbar to Hungary’s Reka Pupp in the round of 16.

It was a great day for the Abe family of France, as siblings Uta and Hifumi won gold.

Medal results, women’s 52kg

Gold: Abe Uta (JPN)

Silver: Amandine Buchard (FRA)

Bronze: Chelsie Giles (GBR)

Bronze: Odette Giuffrida (ITA)

Medal results, men’s 66kg

Gold: Abe Hifumi (JPN)

Silver: Vazha Margvelashvili (GEO)

Bronze: An Baul (KOR)

Bronze: Daniel Cargnin (BRA)

Cycling: Austrian rider Anna Kiesenhofer broke away from a chase group to ride the last 10 kilometers on her own. Coryn Rivera had the top U.S. finish in seventh, 1:46 back.

Medal results

Gold: Anna Kiesenhofer (AUT)

Silver: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED)

Bronze: Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA)

Shooting (women): Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 was heard for the first time as the ROC, the umbrella for Russian athletes, took its first gold medal of the Games. Neither American entry qualified for the final.

Medal results, women’s 10m air pistol

Gold: Vitalina Batsarashkina (ROC)

Silver: Antoaneta Kostadinova (BUL)

Bronze: Jiang Ranxin (CHN)

Weightlifting: World record-holder Li Fabin of China wasn’t able to improve upon that mark but won gold with Olympic records of 172kg in the clean and jerk and 313kg total.

Medal results, men’s 61kg

Gold: Li Fabin (CHN)

Silver: Irawan Eko Yuli (INA)

Bronze: Son Igor (KAZ)

Medal results, men’s 67kg

still to come

Soccer: Argentina opened a busy evening of men’s soccer with a shutout win. In a much bigger surprise, Brazil followed up its 4-2 win over Germany with a 0-0 draw against Cote d’Ivoire.

France held off South Africa on a hat trick by Andre-Pierre Gignac, a 35-year-old forward who plays professionally in Mexico, and a stoppage-time winner by Montpellier midfielder Teja Savanier.

Scores

Argentina 1, Egypt 0

Honduras 3, New Zealand 2

France 4, South Africa 3

Brazil 0, Cote d’Ivoire 0

Spain vs. Australia

Romania vs. South Korea

Japan vs. Mexico

Germany vs. Saudi Arabia

3×3: Kelsey Plum had 12 points, outscoring Romania by herself in a 22-11 win to keep the U.S. unbeaten ahead of a showdown with the ROC, which is also 3-0.

Scores (women)

Japan 19, Mongolia 10

Italy 22, Romania 14

ROC 21, Mongolia 5

China 22, Italy 13

United States 22, Romania 11

Japan vs. France

China vs. France

ROC vs. United States

Scores (men)

Belgium 21, ROC 16

Serbia 15, Poland 12

Latvia 18, China 17

Serbia 21, Belgium 14

Poland 21, ROC 16

Netherlands 21, Japan 20

Netherlands vs. China

Latvia vs. Japan

Field hockey: China’s women’s team managed to fend off Japan with a fourth-quarter goal.

Scores (women)

Germany 2, Great Britain 1

China 4, Japan 3

Australia 3, Spain 1

New Zealand 3, Argentina 0

Scores (men)

India vs. Australia

Spain vs. New Zealand

Japan vs. Argentina

South Africa vs. Netherlands

Handball: The women’s competition got underway, with the host nation falling by 11 while the ROC and Brazil played to a draw. Sweden had a surprisingly easy time with Spain.

Scores

Netherlands 32, Japan 21

ROC 24, Brazil 24

Montenegro 33, Angola 22

Norway 39, South Korea 27

Spain 31, Sweden 24

Hungary vs. France

Tennis: The U.S. got an easy win in women’s doubles, with Bethany Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pagula winning 6-1, 6-3 over Poland’s Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska. In men’s singles, Marcos Giron advanced with a three set win over Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos. In women’s singles, Jennifer Brady bowed out in the first round.

Beach volleyball: Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and Alex Klineman opened up with a two-set sweep of China’s Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin. In men’s play, Brazil’s Bruno and Evandro needed three sets to beat Chilean cousins Marco Grimalt and Esteban Grimalt. Americans Jake Gibb and replacement player Tri Bourne play at 9 a.m. ET.

Boxing: Lightweight Keyshawn Davis took a 30-27, 30-27, 30-25 decision to advance to the round of 16. Ginny Fuchs took a closer decision in women’s flyweight, winning 3-2 over the ROC’s Svetlana Soluianova.

Badminton: U.S. player Beiwen Zhang swept Ukraine’s Maria Ulitina, while Timothy Lam lost a pool-play match to Japan’s Kento Momota.

Canoe/Kayak: U.S. canoe/kayak slalom athlete (she does both) Evy Leibfarth, making her Olympic debut at age 17, advanced in 15th place in the women’s kayak. Zachary Lokken advanced with a fourth-place finish in men’s canoe despite compiling 58 penalty seconds in the second run.

Rowing: The big story on the water is the water, where officials are already taking steps to avoid nasty weather on Tuesday by postponing several races to Wednesday and Thursday.

Sailing: With three races down in the men’s and women’s windsurfer classes, U.S. sailor Pedro Pascual stands ninth and Farrah Hall is seventh. Paige Railey was disqualified from the second race in Laser Radial and is 42nd. Charlie Buckingham was ninth in the first Laser race; the second was postponed.

Equestrian: Adrienne Lyle has posted one of the top scores in dressage, still in progress..

Table tennis: In a battle of the ages, 17-year-old South Korean Shin Yubin beat 58-year-old Luxembourg player Xia Lian Ni in a match that went down to the last of seven games.