July 23 2021 12:00 am

Photos: Simone Biles begins march towards gold

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on uneven bars day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on uneven bars day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT - USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics vault event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s bid for a third straight Olympic title may be off to a rocky start, but Simone Biles is showing she’s dominant — even while making mistakes.

The four-woman U.S. group led by Olympic champion Biles finished second to Russia during qualifying.

That’s the first time the Americans have failed to lead at the end of any major event in more than a decade.

Biles topped the all-round with a total of 57.731 points but lacked her usual precision. The 24-year-old made significant mistakes on three events. Russia’s team score of 171.629 was more than a full point ahead of the U.S., though both teams will start from scratch in the finals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission