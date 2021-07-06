LIVE: Olympics COVID-19 safety, US athletes to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Opening Ceremony for the Olympics kicks off in just a few weeks on July 23 — promising to be a Games unlike any other as coronavirus safety precautions paint the experience for athletes, coaches, volunteers and fans.
Japan has administered 37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 24, the World Health Organization reports. That’s almost 14% of the population, the Associated Press reports, and as of Monday, the country has seen 16 straight days of an increase in cases. On Saturday there were 716 new cases — the highest amount in five weeks.
The International Olympic Committee and other leaders are expected to meet this week to announce new restrictions as the country prepares for tens of thousands of athletes, coaches and staff to arrive for the Olympics. Already, the Olympic Village experience is expected to be much less interactive — with screens separating people at meals and in the gym.
Officials have already said fans from outside Japan will not be able to attend the Games but had previously suggested people who live there may be able to watch in the stands. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said last week she would work to address concerns to hold a safe Olympics.
“Under a situation where things change moment by moment, I’m aware that I need to prepare for changes on a daily basis, including a choice of no spectators,” Hashimoto said.
The U.S. government plans to send representatives to the opening ceremony, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week the delegation could include First Lady Jill Biden. President Joe Biden did not plan to attend.
Athletes to watch
Our Nexstar team has highlighted a number of U.S. athletes to keep an eye on during the Games — besides standout favorites like gymnast Simone Biles, Track and Field star Allyson Felix and swimmer Katie Ledecky. Watch profiles of each of these athletes in the video at the top of this story.
- Taekwondo: Victoria Stambaugh from Houston, Texas
- Track and Field (hurdles): Grant Holloway from Cheasapeake, Virginia
- Track and Field (marathon): Galen Rupp from Portland, Oregon
- Skateboarding: Jake Ilardi from Osprey, Florida
- Wrestling: Kyle Snyder from Woodbine, Maryland
- Golf: Nelly Korda from Bradenton, Florida
- Swimming: Andrew Wilson from Bethesda, Maryland
