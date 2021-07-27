Gymnastic Superstar Simone Biles withdraws from the team competition for the Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – Talk about a wild Tuesday morning in Tokyo!
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles withdrawing from the team competition after one rotation.
Thursday’s all-around competition is now a wait and see situation.
“And it’s been really stressful, these Olympic games. I think just as a whole, not having an audience there are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year. So just a lot of different variables and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out. But we should be out here having fun and sometimes that’s not the case.” Says Simone Biles.