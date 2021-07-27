July 23 2021 12:00 am

Gymnastic Superstar Simone Biles withdraws from the team competition for the Olympics

Japan 2020

by: Bailey Harbit

Posted: / Updated:

Chiefs Trivia

Ultimate Football

Off the Air Webcast

Lamar Vs. St. Pius X

TOKYO, JAPAN – Talk about a wild Tuesday morning in Tokyo!

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles withdrawing from the team competition after one rotation.

Thursday’s all-around competition is now a wait and see situation.

“And it’s been really stressful, these Olympic games. I think just as a whole, not having an audience there are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year. So just a lot of different variables and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out. But we should be out here having fun and sometimes that’s not the case.” Says Simone Biles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission