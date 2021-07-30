Focusing on Olympic History, JuVaughn Harrison thrives on competition

TOKYO (KSEE) — JuVaughn Harrison is doing something for the 2020 Olympic Games that hasn’t been done since 1912: compete in both the high jump and the long jump.

Harrison isn’t a household name, but he could be soon.

“My goal is to be the first person to come home with two gold medals in the long and high jump at the same Olympics,” says Harrison, a six-time NCAA champion. He won both events at the Olympic trials in June and he says he’s focused on his goal to bring home the golds, plural.

“Hopefully everything else will fall into place,” Harrison says.

He qualified Friday for the final in the men’s high jump on Sunday. On Saturday, he’ll attempt to qualify in the long jump.

“Competition is competition. I thrive on it.”

That competition has thus far led Harrison to the second-best outdoor high jump and the third-best indoor long jump in NCAA history. Now, he’s turning his attention toward Olympic history.