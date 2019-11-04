The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy

NEW ORLEANS (NEXSTAR) — Are you naughty or nice? We have the lumps of coal your kiddos would actually enjoy!

Test Kitchen Taylor came up with a naughty coal recipe that tastes oh so nice! And it’ll only take a few minutes to make!

Oreo Christmas Coal Recipe
16 oz Oreo Cookies
4 cups Mini Marshmallows
1/4 cup Butter
Plastic Bag

  • Place Oreo Cookies in a Large Ziploc Bag.
  • Crush the Oreo Cookies into small pieces.
  • Place butter and marshmallows in a bowl and microwave on high for 1 minute.
  • Stir until smooth.
  • Add in Crushed Oreos and stir.
  • Roll into small coal shape.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

