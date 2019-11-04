The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy

AUSTIN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Gift givers aren’t the only ones window shopping this holiday season. Thieves are out and about, as they tend to be this time of year, and police in Austin, Texas have a few tips on how to keep your home and property safe:

It is important to never leave your vehicle running and unattended. Even if you are only going to be gone for a second. A second is all a thief needs to steal your vehicle if it is idling. Roll up your windows, turn off your car, lock the doors and take your keys. Better to be safe than sorry!