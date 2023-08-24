Former President Trump has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Thursday evening following an indictment by a grand jury on 13 criminal counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Trump will not enter a plea at this time. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has requested arraignments for the 19 co-defendants in the election interference case just after Labor Day.

Trump’s bail is set at $200,000, and the order also places rules on his social media use and his ability to talk to co-defendants and witnesses about the case.

Trump arrived at the jail just after 7:30 p.m. ET, spending about 22 minutes inside being booked before his release. A massive motorcade and police presence accompanied him to the jail from the Atlanta airport and back.

