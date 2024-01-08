Michelle Obama says fears about the 2024 White House race keep her up at night.

“I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” Obama said of this year’s presidential election in an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, released Monday.

“Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted,” the former first lady said when asked to name some of her biggest fears keeping her awake.

“The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do,” Obama, 59, said.

“Those are the things that keep me up,” she said, while also listing wars “in too many regions,” the future of artificial intelligence, education, whether the public is “too stuck” to their phones, and voter engagement among her chief concerns.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Shetty asked the former first lady about the phrase she famously uttered at the 2016 Democratic National Convention: “When they go low, we go high,” and how it’s evolved.

“If anything, what does still offend you?” the life coach and podcaster asked.

“Injustice, ego, greed,” Obama responded. “Racism, ignorance — it’s offensive. And I’ve always been that kid. I don’t like unfairness; I don’t like bullies. But I have to think about how I deliver messages.”

“Still, even in my pain and my anger and my disappointment,” she said.

Her comments come amid reported concerns from former President Obama about the threat former President Trump poses should he return to the White House. Trump currently appears set to cruise to the 2024 GOP White House nomination.

Without mentioning him by name, Michelle Obama appeared to condemn Trump.

“The tone and tenor of the message matters. We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds,” the “Becoming” author said.

“That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us — what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position,” she told Shetty.

“It doesn’t trickle down well. That just begets more of that,” Obama said.

“I think we are obligated to model, for those of us that have a platform, because it resonates,” she added.

“And I want to resonate good. I want to resonate reason, and compassion and empathy.”